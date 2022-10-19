A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Between 5.30pm on Sunday, October 16 and Monday, October 17, a grey and red Seadoo RXP 300 jet ski was stolen from Dunmore Home Farm, Dunmore.

“If you have information regarding this or sightings of the stolen jet ski, please get in touch with Police on 101 or through the online contact form quoting incident 0447 of October 17.”