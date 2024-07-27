Police investigate report of serious sexual assault on young woman in Grangemouth
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A footpath near Grangemouth High School was cordoned off this morning as police investigated a reported sexual assault.
Officers were present at the top of the tape off path between Scougall Street and Grangemouth High School near Tinto Drive.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15am on Saturday, July 27, we received a report of the serious sexual assault of a 24-year-old woman near Tinto Drive, Grangemouth.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0290 of July 27, 2024.”