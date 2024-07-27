Police investigate report of serious sexual assault on young woman in Grangemouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A footpath near Grangemouth High School was cordoned off this morning as police investigated a reported sexual assault.

Officers were present at the top of the tape off path between Scougall Street and Grangemouth High School near Tinto Drive.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15am on Saturday, July 27, we received a report of the serious sexual assault of a 24-year-old woman near Tinto Drive, Grangemouth.

