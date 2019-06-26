Police investigate Jupiter Wildlife Centre break-in

Police in Forth Valley are investigating a break-in at the Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre in Grangemouth which took place on June 22.

Both centre property and the nature reserve area itself at the popular Wood Street venue were damaged in the attack.

A spokesman from the Scottish Wildlife Trust which runs the reserve said the areas targeted were operated by The Conservation Volunteers (TCV).

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The incident happened sometime between 8pm and 8.40pm on Saturday, June 22.

“Various items within were damaged and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible and anyone with information should contact Grangemouth Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 4237 of June 22.”