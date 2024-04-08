Police investigate incidents of thieves targeting high priced vehicles in the Forth Valley area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were four reports of suspicious activity at houses in Killearn shortly after midnight on Thursday, April, in the Barclay Way and Allan Road areas.

Witnesses disturbed a group of three or four men wearing dark clothing and balaclavas at properties. It is suspected the group may have been targeting high value vehicles.

Inspector Andy BushelI said: “I would ask anyone who has CCTV, ring doorbells or dashcam to review their cameras for around this time as we suspect the men may have been at other properties.

Police are now investigating the incidents in the village(Picture: Police Scotland)

"We are also interested in any sightings of a dark-coloured Range Rover in the area which may be involved.”