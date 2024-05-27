Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers are now looking into an incident at a primary school in the Falkirk area which has been classed as a hate crime.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information in relation to graffiti at St Joseph’s Primary School , Broomhill Road, High Bonnybridge over the weekend Friday, May 3 to Tuesday, May 7.

"This incident is being treated as a hate crime.”