Police investigate hate crime incident at Falkirk area primary school

By James Trimble
Published 27th May 2024, 07:53 BST
Police officers are now looking into an incident at a primary school in the Falkirk area which has been classed as a hate crime.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information in relation to graffiti at St Joseph’s Primary School , Broomhill Road, High Bonnybridge over the weekend Friday, May 3 to Tuesday, May 7.

"This incident is being treated as a hate crime.”

Information can be reported via 101 quoting reference number CR/0188854/24 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.