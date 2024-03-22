Police investigate Forth Valley dog attack which led to the deaths of two animals
A vicious dock attack in a public park saw two dogs set upon a spaniel which then died of its injuries.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened in Braemar Park, Dunblane, on Monday, March 11.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The incident happened around 1.30pm when two dogs attacked another dog, a spaniel, which subsequently died. One of the attacking dogs has been euthansied.
“Enquiries remain ongoing and officers are appealing for assistance to trace the second dog involved.”
People can call 101, quoting incident 1514 of March 11.