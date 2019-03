Police investigations are continuing following an incident in Camelon’s Main Street this afternoon.

Officers raced to the scene shortly after 3pm.

The entrance to a close in nearby Abercrombie Street has now been cordoned off by police.

Reports on social media suggest the incident involved a knife with a blood trail leading to the block of flats.

Tonight a spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that we are investigating an incident in Camelon and our inquiries are continuing.