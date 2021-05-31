Police investigate assault in Falkirk area village park
An disturbance in a public park resulted in a large number of police officers attending and a section of the open space being taped off.
Monday, 31st May 2021, 11:26 am
The incident, an alleged assault, took place on Saturday night in the village of California.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 11pm on Saturday, May 29, following the report of an assault in a park near to California Terrace, California.
"Officers attended and enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."