Police investigate after two cars torched in Camelon in the early hours

Police are investigating two incidents of wilful fire raising in the same street.

Two cars, parked only a matter of yards apart, were set alight in a Camelon Street in the early hours.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.05am on Tuesday, October 28 we received a report of two cars on fire in Watling Street, Camelon. Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

"No injuries were reported. The fire is being treated as wilful, and enquiries are ongoing.”

One of the two burned out cars in the Camelon street (Picture: Michael Gillen)

