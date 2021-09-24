Police increase patrols in Falkirk street following concerns over anti-social behaviour
Reports of anti-social behaviour have resulted in an increased police presence in a Falkirk street.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 9:34 am
Updated
Friday, 24th September 2021, 9:46 am
Having been contacted by worried residents, officers are now carrying out extra patrols in Greenbank Court.
A statement published by Forth Valley Police Division read: “In response to concerns of anti-social behaviour raised by local residents, officers from Falkirk Community Policing Team have been conducting additional patrols in the area of Greenbank Court, Falkirk.
“We would encourage any residents with concerns regarding anti-social behaviour to call 101.”