Police increase patrols in and around Falkirk as school summer holidays continue

By James Trimble
Published 7th Jul 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 11:32 BST
Police officers are now out in force at various locations around Falkirk in a bid to deter anti-social behaviour and keep the streets safe.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “As we move into the busy summer period, local officers will be increasing high-visibility patrols across Falkirk town centre, Callendar Park, and the Central Retail Park.

"These enhanced patrols aim to deter criminals and anti-social behaviour, which is often more prevalent during the warmer months, and to provide reassurance to residents, visitors, and businesses alike.

“We are committed to keeping our community safe—but we can’t do it alone. If you witness any concerning behaviour or have information that could assist us, please get in touch.

Police are increasing patrols in and around the Falkirk area throughout the summer months (Picture: Submitted)

"Together, we can ensure Falkirk remains a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”

People who witness a crime or have any concerns regarding illegal behaviour can contact Police Scotland by calling 999 in an emergency or 101.

If they wish to remain anonymous they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

