Police in Forth Valley hunting trio of thieves who broke into a house to steal £70,000 car
A house break-in led to the theft of a high end motor vehicle valued at around £70,000.
By James Trimble
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 08:08 BST
A POlice Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.50am on Monday, July 3, a housebreaking has occurred in the Pelstream Avenue area of Stirling, whereby three people in dark clothing gained access to a house and a black Audi RS5 car has been stolen.
"If you have any information or camera footage which may assist our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting ref no 0293 of July 3.”