Police hunting thieves who stole vehicle after breaking into house in Forth Valley area
An early morning house break in resulted in thieves making off with the householder’s vehicle.
By James Trimble
Published 24th Aug 2023, 08:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 08:37 BST
The incident happened at an address in Tullibody at 12.40am on Wednesday, August 23 and the vehicle taken was a black Volkswagen T-Roc R.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The vehicle was seen being driven in convoy with another white motor vehicle driving at speed down Stirling Road, Tullibody, overtaking a white van.”
Anyone with any information – or dash cam footage – can call 101 quoting incident reference 0373 of August 23.