Police hunting thieves who pinched pricey Range Rover from Falkirk street

The hunt is now on for the offenders who stole a car worth around £80,000 from a street in the Falkirk area.
By James Trimble
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:54 BST

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 2.58am on Monday, June 19, a black Range Rover Sport, registration TH05MAL, was stolen from the New Carron area of

Falkirk. A white vehicle was seen in the area shortly beforehand and persons were seen acting suspiciously.

“If you have any information or have CCTV in Cotland Drive or Campbell Christie Crescent call 101 quoting reference 2213 of June 19.

Police are now looking for witnesses and CCTV footage regarding the theft (Picture: Police Scotland)Police are now looking for witnesses and CCTV footage regarding the theft (Picture: Police Scotland)
