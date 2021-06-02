Police hunting offenders after theft and attempt to break into Bonnybridge house

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Between 8pm on Saturday, May 29 and 8am on Sunday, May 30 an attempted housebreaking occurred at a property in Broomhill Road, Bonnybridge.

"The following evening between 10pm and 7.30am, a theft occurred at the same property. If anyone saw someone acting suspiciously in the Broomhill Road area between those times, contact us on 101 quoting reference 0803 of May 31.