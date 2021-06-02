Police hunting offenders after theft and attempt to break into Bonnybridge house

An attempted break-in at a house in the Bonnybridge area and a subsequent theft are now being investigated by police.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 3:48 pm

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Between 8pm on Saturday, May 29 and 8am on Sunday, May 30 an attempted housebreaking occurred at a property in Broomhill Road, Bonnybridge.

"The following evening between 10pm and 7.30am, a theft occurred at the same property. If anyone saw someone acting suspiciously in the Broomhill Road area between those times, contact us on 101 quoting reference 0803 of May 31.

Police are investigating an attempted break-in and a theft at a house in Bonnybridge