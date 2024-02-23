Police hunting motorcyclist who terrified 80-year-old during Camelon collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened in Burnside Terrace, Camelon on Thursday, February 22.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Did you witness a scrambler motorbike with a noticeable orange mudguard, which struck a vehicle in Burnside Terace, Camelon on Thursday, February 22.
“This collision damaged the vehicle and gave the 80-year-old female occupying the car a significant shock. The driver made no attempt to stop or leave details and did not check the welfare of the occupant.
“The rider is described as white, male, slim build, dirty blonde hair – long on top, shaved on sides. He was wearing a white shirt. Your help is crucial in our investigation – if you have any information or witnessed the incident, please come forward.
People can contact police on 101 and quote the reference CR/0065612/24.