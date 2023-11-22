Police hunting for white van stolen from street in Forth Valley area
A white van has been stolen – along with the items it contained – from a street in the Forth Valley area in the early evening.
Police Scotland has now released photograph of the stolen van.
A spokesperson said :”Have you seen this van? It was stolen, along with the contents, from Main Street in Drymen around 4pm on Thursday, November 16. Anyone with any information on where the van and contents are now should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2393 of November 16.”