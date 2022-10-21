Police hunting for vandals who tossed Forth Valley memorial bench into the water
Police are appealing for information after a memorial bench was ripped up and thrown into the water.
By James Trimble
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
21st Oct 2022, 11:30am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Sometime between Thursday, October 14 and Friday, October 14, a memorial bench, which had been in place for over 15 years, positioned on the woodland path at the first viewing platform by the waterfall, was damaged and thrown into the water at the Alva Glen.”
"Local Officers have increased patrols in this area.”
People with information can call 101, quoting reference PS-20221015-1248.