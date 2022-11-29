Police hunting for thieves who stole a high end sports car in Falkirk
Police officers are looking for assistance to catch the culprits behind the theft of a high performance sports car from the Falkirk area earlier in the month.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7pm on Thursday, November 17, a White Audi TT registration number SL69SZY, with red brake calipers, was stolen from an address in Falkirk.”
If you have seen the vehicle in question or have any information regarding its current location call police on 101 quoting reference CR/0111737/22.