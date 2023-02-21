Police hunting for thieves who pinched three cars from Falkirk industrial estate

The thefts occurred between 12.45am and 1.05am on Wednesday, February 15 when a red Vauxhall Astra, a black Vauxhall Insignia and a blue Audi A1 were stolen

from two car garages both within the industrial estate.

Two men were seen in the grounds of the estate just prior to the break-ins. One was 6ft tall, of slim build, wearing a baseball cap, a light snood, a dark jacket and light coloured trousers.

Police are now hunting for the men who stole the vehicles

The other man was wearing a light grey top, a dark body warmer, dark trousers, gloves, a hat and had his face covered.

Detective Constable Hannah Acheson, Police Scotland, said: “Officers have been checking CCTV in the area and after the theft, two of the cars, the Astra and Insignia

are seen to drive off towards Castle Road.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, the estate is on a main road and so it’s possible someone may have seen the cars driving off."

The police are looking for any motorist who may have been in the area of the estate or in Castle Road between 0.45 am and 1.05 am on Wednesday, February 15 who may have seen some suspicious activity at the time or may have dash-cam footage from the area around that time.