Police hunting for masked Maddiston motorbike thief

Police are hunting for the culprit, who made off with a Husqvarna fc450 motocross bike from a garden in Ochil Drive at around 8.45am on Monday.

The bike was later seen in Easton Drive that morning.

Police are looking for a masked thief who stole a motorbike from a Maddiston garden. Picture: John Devlin.

Pictures emerged online showing a person riding the bike while wearing what appears to be a white face mask.

There have also been sightings of the bike in Slamannan and Shieldhill.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

