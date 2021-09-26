Police hunting for masked Maddiston motorbike thief
A search is under way for a masked thief who stole an off-road motorcycle in Maddiston.
Police are hunting for the culprit, who made off with a Husqvarna fc450 motocross bike from a garden in Ochil Drive at around 8.45am on Monday.
The bike was later seen in Easton Drive that morning.
Pictures emerged online showing a person riding the bike while wearing what appears to be a white face mask.
There have also been sightings of the bike in Slamannan and Shieldhill.
Police inquiries are ongoing.