Police hunting for man who ‘breached’ licence conditions after jail release

Police are hunting for a man who “breached” licence conditions after being released from jail.

Reece Govan (23) is wanted following the revocation of his prison release licence.

Officers say his last known address was in Plean, near Stirling, and he is likely to be frequenting the Cumbernauld, Airdrie and Coatbridge areas.

Govan is described as white, about 5ft8, of stocky build and has short fair hair and speaks with a local accent.

Inspector Neil Macleod, of Cumbernauld Police Office, said: “We are currently looking to trace Reece Govan, who breached his licence conditions since being released from HMP Castle Huntly.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts to come forward and contact us.

“We would also emphasise that, if seen, members of the public should not approach him and should contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.