The incident happened just after 4.30pm on Monday at Rowlands Pharmacy, in Charlotte Dundas Court, and the man, whose face was partially hidden by a scarf, or buff, and the hood of his jacket, made off without getting his hands on any cash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who might have information to help trace the man. He is white, around 40-years-old, 5ft 5in tall, slim build, wearing a dark coloured buff or similar pulled up to the bridge of his nose.

“He had a dark blue rain jacket on with the hood up, light blue jeans, and white trainers.”

Police attended Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth following the attempted robbery

Detective Sergeant Chris Scott, Falkirk CID, added: "We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who have seen this male acting suspiciously to come forward. We believe he was in the area for some time leading up to the incident.

We are also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage or private CCTV which may prove vital to our enquiries."

