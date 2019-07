Police have launched an investigation after a Denny High School pupil racially abused a man.

A student wearing the school’s blazer made a racial slur when he began shouting at his 23-year-old victim in Glasgow Road at around 12.30pm last Thursday.

The suspect is described as aged between 14 and 16 and has curly blonde hair and is of slim build.

Information can be given to police via 101.