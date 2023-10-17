News you can trust since 1845
Police hunting Falkirk offender who attacked two female officers

An offender resisted police by violently kicking out at them and then punching a female officer and grabbing another by the body.
By Court Reporter
Published 17th Oct 2023, 08:28 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 08:28 BST
Donna Anderson, 41, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assaults and resisting arrest offences she committed at Falkirk Police Station on April 11 last year.

There was no excuse for her non-appearance at court so Sheriff Alison Michie issued an arrest warrant for Anderson, 7/5 Parkfoot Court, Kemper Avenue, Falkirk.