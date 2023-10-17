Police hunting Falkirk offender who attacked two female officers
An offender resisted police by violently kicking out at them and then punching a female officer and grabbing another by the body.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Donna Anderson, 41, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assaults and resisting arrest offences she committed at Falkirk Police Station on April 11 last year.
There was no excuse for her non-appearance at court so Sheriff Alison Michie issued an arrest warrant for Anderson, 7/5 Parkfoot Court, Kemper Avenue, Falkirk.