Police hunt thugs who attacked and robbed teenager

Police have launched an appeal for information after a young man was assaulted and robbed in Kirkliston on Friday night.

The 18-year-old victim was in the village’s Station Road at around 11.20pm when he was approached by two men who attacked him and stole his bag.

Two strangers stayed with him while he phoned the police, but left the scene before help arrived.

The suspects are white and in their late teens. One is 5ft 7ins with short blond hair, and wore a black puffa jacket.

The other is 6ft 1in tall with short black hair and wore dark clothing.

Detective Inspector Mark Lumsden said: “The victim was fortunately uninjured, however was left very shaken by the ordeal.

“We are eager to trace the two men who helped the victim in the aftermath of the incident, and anyone else who was in the area at the time.

“Anyone who recognises the description of the suspects or has information that can assist our inquiries should get in touch as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 4948 of August 30.

An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.