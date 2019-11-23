Police hunt three ‘hoody’ three after man suffers serious assault

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted when three men entered his Alloa home on Tuesday night.

The 47-year-old suffered a “significant” face injury during the incident, which happened around 8.25pm, and is currently in a “stable” condition in Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area and are studying CCTV footage to gather more information.

One suspect is slim, and between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 9in, and wore a dark long sleeved hooded top with the hood up, trousers and dark trainers.

Another, who walks with a distinctive gait, is slim and between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 9ins and wore a two toned long sleeved top with the hood up.

The top is a darker colour on the arms, shoulders and hood and lighter on the chest and torso.

A third suspect is medium build and between 5ft 6 - 5ft 9 inches in height.

He wore a dark coloured hooded top with a lighter stripe down the arms, jogging bottoms and trainers.

Detective Inspector David MacGregor is appealing for witnesses, or anyone with useful information, to get in touch via 101 quoting reference number 3486 of November 19.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.