Police hunt missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Denny

Police are appealing for help in their bid to trace a 14-year-old girl, last seen in Denny, and her 17-year-old friend,

Kimberley Morrison (14), is known to have been in Denny’s Winchester Avenue at 1pm on Thursday, while her pal Cheryl Hutchison (17) was seen in Stirling’s Spittal Street at around 7.45am on the same day, when she left to go to college.

Police believe the two are together, and concern is growing for their welfare.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers just want to know they are safe and well”, and extensive inquiries are underway.

Sergeant Nikki Collison said: “We are checking CCTV footage for any additional information.

“It’s possible the girls may have travelled to Glasgow - I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the girls or who has any information or knowledge as to their whereabouts to contact us.”

Kimberley Morrison is 5ft 3 ins with long dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a grey coat with a fur-trimmed hood and black leggings.

Cheryl is 4ft 9ins and slim with blue eyes and long blonde hair.

She has a pale complexion but often wears fake tan.

When last seen, she was wearing a pink North Face jacket, ripped jeans and a brown and white checked scarf.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police via 101, quoting incident numbers 2094 and 1620 of Thursday, December 52019.