Police hunt men who left scene of Bonnybridge collision

An injured woman was left trapped in an overturned car after two men left the vehicle following a late night collision in Bonnybridge.

Today police are still appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened on Glasgow Road about ten minutes after midnight on Friday (January 31).

Firefighters were summoned to cut the woman free after the incident, and along with another woman she was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries is urged to get in touch via 101, quoting reference 0024 of January 31.