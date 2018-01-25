Police hunt man after incident near Falkirk hospital

Police are appealing for information after a woman alleged she had been sexually harrassed in Falkirk.

Officers launched a search of Westburn Avenue in a bid to trace a man in relation to the incident, which happened close to Falkirk Community Hospital on Monday afternoon.

The man is described as black, around 6ft, of medium build and wearing dark clothing.

Police are urging members of the public who may have witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Falkirk received a report of a suspicious male in Westburn Avenue around 1pm on Monday, January 22.

“Officers searched the area but no-one was traced.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 1374 of January 22.”