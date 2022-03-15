Police hunt high performance car stolen in Laurieston
Police are looking for assistance to trace a car which was stolen in the Falkirk area.
By James Trimble
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 9:07 am
The theft took place in Mary Street, Laurieston earlier this month.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Falkirk are appealing for witnesses after a blue Audi RS3 registration number SH16 KPV was stolen from Mary Street, Laurieston between 10pm on Wednesday, March 2 and 7am on Thursday, March 3.
“Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact police through 101 quoting incident number 0371 of March 3.”