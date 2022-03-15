Police hunt high performance car stolen in Laurieston

The theft took place in Mary Street, Laurieston earlier this month.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Falkirk are appealing for witnesses after a blue Audi RS3 registration number SH16 KPV was stolen from Mary Street, Laurieston between 10pm on Wednesday, March 2 and 7am on Thursday, March 3.

The car was stolen from Mary Street, Laurieston

“Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact police through 101 quoting incident number 0371 of March 3.”

