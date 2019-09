The search is now on for youngsters who set fire to some paper in a skip in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park.

Police officers and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called out to deal with the incident which happened in the park last Saturday night.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We had a report of a number of youths setting fire to paper in a skip. Our inquiries are still ongoing.”

If you have any information contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.