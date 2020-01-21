Police hunt for teenager who attacked man with hammer in Langlees

Police are searching for a teenager who attacked a man with a hammer.

The suspect, who is thought to be 17, assaulted his victim in Tay Street, Langlees on Friday at around 5pm, leaving the man requiring medical treatment for facial injuries.

Officers say the teen was also involved in an attack on another man in Seaforth Road, Langlees at 4.25pm that day.

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the earlier incident.

Anyone with information connected to either assault is asked to call police via 101.