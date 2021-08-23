Police hunt for silver Range Rover stolen in Forth Valley area
Investigations are now underway into the theft of a silver Range Rover Evoque
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 9:09 am
The vehicle was taken from the Dollar area and was seen being driven away on earlier this month.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The vehicle was stolen at about 4pm on Sunday, August 15 near to Dunning Road, Upper Yetts, Dollar. It was observed making off at speed with the boot open and in convoy with another vehicle.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting ref no. CF0101570821.