Carrie Wild

Officers are appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing a 18-year-old woman who has been reported missing from the Larbert area.

Carrie Wild was last seen on Tryst Road, at around 3.45pm today (28 December, 2021).

Police enquiries confirmed the 18-year-old was last seen walking from Bellsdyke Road onto Tryst Road heading in the direction of Main Street, Stenhousemuir.

Carrie is described as around 5ft 4ins in height, of slim build with waist length long light brown hair, which was tied up.

When she was last seen she was wearing a khaki waist length jacket, brown jumper. Blue skinny jeans and brown tan boots.