Police hunt driver of car involved in three crashes in 25 minutes in Falkirk area

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 29th Nov 2024, 17:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are trying to trace the driver of a car which was involved in three separate crashes in just 25 minutes.

No injuries have been reported in any of the incidents, which took place between 4.45pm and 5.10pm on Thursday in the Falkirk area.

Police said the car involved was possibly a black 12-plate Ford Focus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first crash occurred on the M9 northbound at junction nine near Grangemouth, followed by a second on the M876 southbound at junction one near Bonnybridge.

The crashes took place within a 25 minute period. Pic: TSPLThe crashes took place within a 25 minute period. Pic: TSPL
The crashes took place within a 25 minute period. Pic: TSPL

The third was on Glasgow Road, Head of Muir, close to the junction with Drove Loan.

Constable John Lang said: “We attended each of these incidents and thankfully there were no injuries reported.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to trace the black car and its driver, and I would appeal to the public for any information they may hold.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Each of the roads were busy at the time and I would ask anyone who witnessed these crashes or anyone with dashcam to please review their footage and contact us if it holds anything relevant.

“If you saw a black car being driven between these locations or you have seen a black car with collision damage to the front and the passenger-side wing mirror, then please let us know.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2598 of November 28.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice