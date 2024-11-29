Police hunt driver of car involved in three crashes in 25 minutes in Falkirk area

Police are trying to trace the driver of a car which was involved in three separate crashes in just 25 minutes.

No injuries have been reported in any of the incidents, which took place between 4.45pm and 5.10pm on Thursday in the Falkirk area.

Police said the car involved was possibly a black 12-plate Ford Focus.

The first crash occurred on the M9 northbound at junction nine near Grangemouth, followed by a second on the M876 southbound at junction one near Bonnybridge.

The third was on Glasgow Road, Head of Muir, close to the junction with Drove Loan.

Constable John Lang said: “We attended each of these incidents and thankfully there were no injuries reported.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to trace the black car and its driver, and I would appeal to the public for any information they may hold.

“Each of the roads were busy at the time and I would ask anyone who witnessed these crashes or anyone with dashcam to please review their footage and contact us if it holds anything relevant.

“If you saw a black car being driven between these locations or you have seen a black car with collision damage to the front and the passenger-side wing mirror, then please let us know.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2598 of November 28.