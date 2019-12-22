Police hunt continues for missing Libyan teenagers

Police have renewed their appeal for information that could help them trace two teenagers who have been missing for nearly a fortnight.

Omar Ali (16) and Ahmed Elgendy (17), who are both from Libya, were last seen around 3pm on Monday, December 8 in their home town, and were originally thought to have gone to Edinburgh using public transport.

Omar is black, 5 ft 10 ins, slim, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, green khaki joggers and black Nike trainers.

Ahmed is 5 ft 4 ins, slim, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue puffer jacket, either green khaki joggers or blue jeans, black Nike trainers and a navy baseball cap.

The boys speak limited English and their first language is Arabic.

PC Murray Alexander, from Broxburn Police Station, said: “It has been almost two weeks since Omar and Ahmed were last seen and we remain concerned for their welfare and want to trace them as soon as possible to ensure they are safe and well.

“They may be using the bus or public transport network and we would ask that anyone who has seen either boys, or them together, to contact police immediately.

“If Omar or Ahmed see this appeal, we would ask that they contact police so that we know they are safe.”

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote reference number 4295 of December 9.