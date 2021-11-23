Police hunt car thieves after BMW stolen from Bonnybridge

The vehicle, a white BMW X1 was taken from Bonnybridge on Monday morning, police have confirmed.

The incident happened on Woodlea Gardens, and the registration of the car is VRM C2 MSC .

Police say that anyone who has any information that can assist them with their enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting inc 572 - 22/11/21 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111