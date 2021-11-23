Police hunt car thieves after BMW stolen from Bonnybridge
Police are hunting car thieves after a BMW was stolen from a property near Falkirk.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 8:45 pm
The vehicle, a white BMW X1 was taken from Bonnybridge on Monday morning, police have confirmed.
The incident happened on Woodlea Gardens, and the registration of the car is VRM C2 MSC.
Police say that anyone who has any information that can assist them with their enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting inc 572 - 22/11/21 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111