Police hunt balaclava-wearing takeaway trio who raided Larbert food outlets

Three people wearing balaclavas forced their way into two food businesses in the early hours of the morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Response Officers from the Falkirk Area Command are appealing for information in relation to two theft by housebreakings which occurred in the Kinnaird area of Larbert at around 2.30am on Thursday, October 30 at Spice Magic and Kinnaird Butcher Shop and Deli.

"Three persons wearing balaclavas have been seen to force entry to both premises and steal items from within. The suspects left the area in a vehicle, which has not been further described.”

On a Facebook post that morning Kinnaird Butcher Shop and Deli told customers they would not be able to open for business that day due to being “broken into” by “three lovely young gentlemen”.

Police officers are now looking for the three people who broke into the food outlets (Picture: Submitted)

If anyone has any information, or has any CCTV/ Doorbell footage which would assist police officers in the investigation they can contact 101 quoting incident number 0445 of October 30.

