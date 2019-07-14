Police hunt Allandale flasher

Police are hunting a man who exposed himself to a female walker on Friday afternoon.

The indecent exposure occurred around 3.50pm on July 12 on the Forth and Clyde canal towpath near to Allandale football field.

A 44-year-old woman was walking on the canal path when a male exposed himself to her before cycling off.

Police inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

He is described as being white, 5ft 8ins with a stocky build. He was wearing a dark maroon/brown top, grey shorts, brown walking boots and a silver cycle helmet.

He was riding an older looking red metallic bike and carrying a black rucksack.

Inspector Andrea Campbell from Falkirk Police Station said: “While the woman was not injured, this was an unpleasant experience and we are conducting local lines of inquiry to trace and identify the person responsible.

“If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious, then please contact police immediately.”

“Likewise, we’d also urge you to get in touch if you have any information that can help us determine the identity of the suspect.”

Those with information can contact Falkirk Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 2850 of July 12. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111