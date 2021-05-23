Police hunt after woman attacked by man in hoodie in Grangemouth's Zetland Park
Police are hunting for a man who assaulted a woman in a Grangemouth park.
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 10:36 am
Updated
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 10:50 am
The victim was attacked in Zetland Park at about 3.15pm on Friday, May 21.
Officers say the suspect is white, 6ft, slim and in his 30s.
The man was wearing black joggers and a dark grey hoodie at the time of the incident.
Anyone who has information relating to this crime is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident number 2333 of May 21.