Police hunt after attempted murder of man in Forth Valley village
Officers are looking for those responsible for the attack on a 26-year-old man in Fallin on Tuesday.
They say around 9.15pm, he was struck by a black Ford Fiesta which was deliberately driven at him on Stirling Road.
The car did not stop and drove off in the direction of Stirling. Police and ambulance attended, and the injured man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where staff describe his condition as stable.
A short time later, police received a report of a Ford Fiesta on fire in Sheriffmuir Road.
Detective Inspector Yvonne Moreland said: “Extensive enquiries are continuing to gather more information on this attempted murder and trace the occupants of the car.
“The vehicle involved, which was found in Sheriffmuir, has been recovered.
“We are urging any witnesses to the attempted murder, or anyone who seen the car being driven between Fallin and Sheriffmuir to contact us.
“If anyone has any personal footage or dashcam that may hold information that is relevant to this investigation, please get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 3777 of May 13. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.