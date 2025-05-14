Police hunt after attempted murder of man in Forth Valley village

Police are appealing for information after the attempted murder of a man in a Forth Valley village yesterday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are looking for those responsible for the attack on a 26-year-old man in Fallin on Tuesday.

They say around 9.15pm, he was struck by a black Ford Fiesta which was deliberately driven at him on Stirling Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car did not stop and drove off in the direction of Stirling. Police and ambulance attended, and the injured man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where staff describe his condition as stable.

The attempted murder took place yesterday evening. Pic: National World

A short time later, police received a report of a Ford Fiesta on fire in Sheriffmuir Road.

Detective Inspector Yvonne Moreland said: “Extensive enquiries are continuing to gather more information on this attempted murder and trace the occupants of the car.

“The vehicle involved, which was found in Sheriffmuir, has been recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are urging any witnesses to the attempted murder, or anyone who seen the car being driven between Fallin and Sheriffmuir to contact us.

“If anyone has any personal footage or dashcam that may hold information that is relevant to this investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 3777 of May 13. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.