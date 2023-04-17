News you can trust since 1845
Police hit the hut in Bo'ness to find offender's cannabis stash

After receiving a tip off police officers arrived at a premises and searched a back garden hut to find an offender’s cannabis stash which he was intending to supply to others.

By Court Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 08:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 08:53 BST

Michael Taylor, 32, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possession of class B drug cannabis with intent to supply at his 37 Borrowstoun Crescent, Bo’ness home on April 13 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “Police had received intelligence regarding the accused and went to his home address at 7.30pm. The accused was fully compliant with officers stating there was cannabis within a hut.

"Officers searched the hut in the rear garden and found 50 grams of cannabis within individual bags worth a street value of between £200 and £250.

Police officers found Taylor's cannabis stash inside his hutPolice officers found Taylor's cannabis stash inside his hut
Sheriff William Gilchrist placed Taylor on a community payback order with the condition he complete 110 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.