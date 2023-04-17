Police hit the hut in Bo'ness to find offender's cannabis stash
After receiving a tip off police officers arrived at a premises and searched a back garden hut to find an offender’s cannabis stash which he was intending to supply to others.
Michael Taylor, 32, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possession of class B drug cannabis with intent to supply at his 37 Borrowstoun Crescent, Bo’ness home on April 13 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “Police had received intelligence regarding the accused and went to his home address at 7.30pm. The accused was fully compliant with officers stating there was cannabis within a hut.
"Officers searched the hut in the rear garden and found 50 grams of cannabis within individual bags worth a street value of between £200 and £250.
Sheriff William Gilchrist placed Taylor on a community payback order with the condition he complete 110 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.