Police hit High Flats and bust in Bainsford to seize class A and class B drugs

Police officers acted on information from residents to carry out two drug busts in the Falkirk area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers from the Falkirk Community Policing team executed two drug search warrants, one at the High Flats at Callander Park and another in the Bainsford area of the town.

"Both searches resulted in the recovery of both Class A and B drugs, with reports submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. This was in response to information from concerned residents."

