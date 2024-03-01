Police have issued advice to help Falkirk residents keep their homes as secure as possible

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People are being asked to Stop, Think and Check if their property is secure.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Please ensure you lock and secure all windows and doors when not in use and when you are leaving the property. People can fish for keys through a letterbox or window, so keep all keys out of sight and away from external windows and doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As for communal doors left insecure or wedged open, these must be locked and secured after each use – remove any potential items used to wedge the door open. Remember this door can give any unwanted person access to additional flats and is one of the first security barriers, that if working effectively can protect yourself and neighbours falling victim to crime.

Police Scotland has issued online advice to help residents keep the homes as secure as possible(Picture: Submitted)

"If an unknown person requests access to the close through activating your buzzer, do not permit access.”

The advice also urges residents to ensure windows and doors are up to a reasonable standard so they can remain secure even when reasonable force is applied to try and open them.

"If you notice your common close door is not up to a reasonable standard, notify your landlord, housing association or factor if applicable. If you are replacing your windows always consider a security accredited product to standard PAS24 as these windows are tested to British standards and are insurance approved.”