News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Police gearing up to hunt bicycle thieves after property goes missing in Braes area

Two bicycles were stolen in the Braes area and may have ended up in the back of a nearby Transit van.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 09:29 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information about the theft of two bikes from Princes Street, California during the evening of Monday, September 4. Two people were seen leaving with the bikes in a white Transit type van.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching that or have dash cam footage from the area.”