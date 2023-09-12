Police gearing up to hunt bicycle thieves after property goes missing in Braes area
Two bicycles were stolen in the Braes area and may have ended up in the back of a nearby Transit van.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 09:29 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information about the theft of two bikes from Princes Street, California during the evening of Monday, September 4. Two people were seen leaving with the bikes in a white Transit type van.
"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching that or have dash cam footage from the area.”