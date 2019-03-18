Police found man on top of woman beating her following ‘tussle’ over house keys in Camelon

A man banned from contacting his partner after assaulting her called up police to tell them he “wanted lifted” because he had been with her.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Anthony Ferris (31) had pled guilty to assaulting his partner, repeatedly punching her body at his 1 Mariner Road, Camelon home on August 17 last year. He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by visiting his partner in Bissett Court, Hallglen on December 18 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said: “The accused returned home at 1.30am in an intoxicated state and began to question his partner about where she had been. She began arguing with him about the mess of his home.

“Police were contacted and attended to find the accused on top of the woman, repeatedly punching her on the body. He was restrained by police and said ‘I just snapped’.”

Later in the year Ferris actually called police himself to tell them he had breached his bail conditions by visiting his partner.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was noon and the accused called police and stated he was at the address and he ‘wanted lifted’. He invited police officers into the address and was the only person present.

“He repeatedly stated he was in the company of the woman, but she had left the address. She later confirmed to police she had been present.”

The court heard Ferris had one previous conviction for a similar domestic offence.

Kevin Douglas, defence solicitor, told the court the assault grew out of a “tussle over the house keys”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered Ferris to complete 150 hours unpaid work within six months.