Police force to focus on fortnight of high profile patrols in Falkirk town centre

For the next two weeks – over the school Easter holidays – Police Scotland will be making their presence felt in Falkirk town centre.
By James Trimble
Published 1st Apr 2024, 12:22 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 12:35 BST
A police spokesperson said: “Falkirk Community Policing Team will focus on Falkirk Town Centre anti-social behaviour and thefts, through high visibility Police patrols.

“We look forward to working with businesses and the community to make Falkirk a safer place to visit and work. We will operate a zero tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour and seek to exclude those behaving in such a way.”