Police force to focus on fortnight of high profile patrols in Falkirk town centre
For the next two weeks – over the school Easter holidays – Police Scotland will be making their presence felt in Falkirk town centre.
A police spokesperson said: “Falkirk Community Policing Team will focus on Falkirk Town Centre anti-social behaviour and thefts, through high visibility Police patrols.
“We look forward to working with businesses and the community to make Falkirk a safer place to visit and work. We will operate a zero tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour and seek to exclude those behaving in such a way.”