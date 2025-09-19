Police firearm officers called out to deal with blade bother in Bonnybridge

Armed police officers attended at an address in Bonnybridge in response to reports of a person in possession of offensive weapons.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a man in possession of what appeared to be offensive weapons at around 8.10 am on Friday, 19 September, in Bankhead Crescent, Bonnybridge.

“Firearms officers attended and two knives were recovered. No injuries were reported. A 17-year-old male youth was arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers