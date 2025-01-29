Police find £1m of cannabis plants in Forth Valley property
The find was made around 4pm on Tuesday, January 28.
Officers entered a property on Forth Street, Stirling and recovered approximately 1400 cannabis plants.
Two men, aged 24 and 29, have been arrested in connection with the seizure. They were due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court today.
Chief Inspector Kat Thompson: “Tackling drugs remains one of our top priorities and this operation highlights our commitment to eradicating them from our communities.
"We will use all available tools to combat this activity, but we cannot do it alone.
" We rely on the support and cooperation from the public and we encourage anyone with information or concerns about drugs to get in touch with us.”