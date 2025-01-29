Police find £1m of cannabis plants in Forth Valley property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have uncovered a cannabis farm with a street value of £1 million.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The find was made around 4pm on Tuesday, January 28.

Officers entered a property on Forth Street, Stirling and recovered approximately 1400 cannabis plants.

Two men, aged 24 and 29, have been arrested in connection with the seizure. They were due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men were arrested after the cannabis plants were found. Pic: National World

Chief Inspector Kat Thompson: “Tackling drugs remains one of our top priorities and this operation highlights our commitment to eradicating them from our communities.

"We will use all available tools to combat this activity, but we cannot do it alone.

" We rely on the support and cooperation from the public and we encourage anyone with information or concerns about drugs to get in touch with us.”